The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Shelling kills two at Tripoli displaced people shelter-emergency services

By REUTERS  
MAY 16, 2020 21:58
Shelling killed two people on Saturday, the emergency services said, at a displaced people's shelter in a part of the Libyan capital Tripoli that has been under bombardment by eastern forces seeking to capture the city.
The shelling caused a fire at the shelter in Fornaj district, located near a frontline and home to people forced from their homes after earlier bouts of fighting, said Usama Ali, spokesman for Tripoli's emergency and ambulance service.
Ali said the emergency services were attempting to evacuate the shelter of the remaining displaced people and relocate them elsewhere in the city, Ali said. People in the Fornaj shelter were mostly from the nearby Ain Zara district.
The eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive 13 months ago to capture Tripoli, seat of the Government of National Accord (GNA), which is recognized by the United Nations.
The United Nations said last month that four fifths of civilian casualties in Libya's civil war during the first three months of 2020 were attributable to the LNA, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.
The GNA has this year put the LNA onto the back foot with new help from Turkey, pushing it out of a string of towns west of Tripoli and putting it under pressure in its northwestern strongholds of Tarhouna and al-Watiya airbase.
Turkish support for the GNA has been most effective through its deployment of anti-aircraft defenses, and with its drones that have hammered LNA efforts to resupply the northwest battlefronts from the east.
On Saturday, the LNA said it had destroyed a Turkish drone at al-Watiya. The GNA said it had destroyed a Russian-supplied anti-aircraft system at the same location, though an LNA spokesman denied that.
The fighting in and around Tripoli has added to terrible conditions for residents, who this week faced long power and water cuts during a fierce spike in temperatures.
Deadly Rio police raid brings crowds into streets of quarantined favela
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 10:38 PM
Jerusalem mayor: It’s time to open dining halls in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 10:30 PM
Democrats to probe Trump's firing of State Department watchdog
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 09:56 PM
India should talk to Taliban if it will bolster peace - Pakistan's US rep
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 09:36 PM
Car stoned while driving in Mea Shearim on Friday night
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 08:54 PM
New COVID-19 cases in New York coming from people leaving home -Cuomo
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 08:44 PM
Coronavirus update: 3,485 active cases in Israel, 268 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 08:35 PM
Netanyahu condemns the Tira shooting incident
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 08:29 PM
France says total coronavirus death toll rises to 27,625
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 08:24 PM
The Carmel Hotel in Netanya catches fire
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 07:21 PM
Italy's daily coronavirus death toll dips to lowest since March 9
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 07:16 PM
Hospital social worker diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 07:08 PM
Three-year-old toddler drowns in private pool near Mateh Binyamin
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 05:17 PM
Trump says he is considering restoring some funding to WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/16/2020 04:18 PM
Woman's body found in an open area in Haifa
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/16/2020 03:38 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by