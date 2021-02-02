The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shepherd arrested by IDF after infiltrating from Syria into Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 13:23
A shepherd was arrested by IDF soldiers after he intentionally crossed from Syria into Israel on Tuesday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
The shepherd was arrested east of the border fence by a patrol in the central Golan Heights that was working to protect the border area. The suspect was transferred for further questioning.
