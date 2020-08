cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

A joint investigation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and Israel Police has confirmed that the fatal attack in Petah Tikva a week ago was a terror attack.The attacker, a 46-year-old resident of a village near Nablus, had an Israeli work permit which he violated by staying in Israel for a number of days prior to the attack.