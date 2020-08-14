The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ship owners sailing four Iranian fuel cargoes to US for seizure

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 14, 2020 04:46
Four ships containing Iranian fuel cargoes covered by a U.S. warrant for seizure are sailing to the United States after talks between the U.S. government and the vessel owners, a U.S. government source and a shipping source said on Thursday.
U.S. prosecutors filed a lawsuit in July to seize the gasoline aboard the four tankers that Iran was trying to ship to Venezuela. The lawsuit was the latest move in efforts by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to increase economic pressure on Iran and Venezuela.
Iranian action against another ship on Wednesday was in retaliation against the Greek owner of some of the vessels carrying the Iranian cargoes to the United States, the government source and two shipping sources said.
The United States military on Wednesday said that Iranian forces had boarded a civilian vessel in international waters in the Gulf.
US Coronavirus cases rise by at least 53,276 on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 05:23 AM
Mexico, nearing 500,000 coronavirus cases, to help with vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 04:43 AM
The IDF strikes terror targets in Gaza
Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen to reveal president's 'skeletons' in book
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 02:28 AM
Australia's Victoria reports 372 new coronavirus cases, 14 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 02:26 AM
Trump says arrest of Hong Kong's Jimmy Lai 'a terrible thing'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 02:23 AM
US rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's complaints about treatment in jail
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 02:21 AM
UN Security Council starts Iran arms embargo vote, result Friday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 01:15 AM
Brazil reports 1261 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 01:02 AM
France welcomes the normalization of UAE-Israel relations
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:39 AM
UK imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands, others
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:37 AM
Yale illegally discriminates against Asians, whites - US Justice Dept
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:34 AM
Fortnite maker sues Apple after removal of game from App Store
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:30 AM
Health Ministry tells the public to avoid entering Kfar Yarka
  • By MAAYAN HARONI/MAARIV
  • 08/14/2020 12:14 AM
UAE minister invites Miri Regev to visit the country
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by