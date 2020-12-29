The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Shipment of 800,000 coronavirus vaccines arrives in Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 29, 2020 10:44
A shipment of 800,000 coronavirus vaccines arrived at Ben-Gurion Airport on Tuesday morning, according to Channel 12. More shipments are expected throughout the week.
