Black Shadow hacker publishes information after Shirbit refuses to pay

Black Shadow, which targeted the Shirbit insurance company in a cyberattack on Tuesday, began to expose sensitive information early Friday after the payment deadline set by the group was not met, according to Israeli media. Medical information, Checks and pay stubs were among the customer information released, according to N12. On Friday morning, Shirbit insurance announced that it did not intend to meet Black Shadow hacker group's demand for payment, Israeli media reported. The company said that it will "not give in" to threats. The hacker group had released an additional threat on Friday to expose sensitive information if the payment deadline set by the group was not met by 09:00 a.m, N12 reported."Shirbit hasn't paid yet. It seems like the sensitive information of its clients, staff and public officials isn't important enough for them. We'll do what we said we'll do at 09:00," the group stated. Black Shadow had demanded that the company send 50 bitcoin ($961,110) to their bitcoin wallet within 24 hours, in a message published on their Telegram channel on Wednesday night.The hackers have already published large collections of files containing the private information of customers and employees.Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}