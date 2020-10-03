Shlomi Shabbat, famed Israeli vocalist, hospitalized with coronavirus

Famed Israeli vocalist Shlomi Shabbat was hospitalized on Saturday morning at Belinson Medical Center, after his coronavirus condition deteriorated, according to a hospital statement.
Shabbat was diagnosed with the coronavirus this week. He arrived at Bellinson Saturday morning because he felt unwell. After initial medical assessments, doctors decided to admit Shabbat to the hospital.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com