Shlomo Hillel, famed Israeli diplomat, buried in Jerusalem

Politicians and service-members gather for the funeral of Israeli diplomat Shlomo Hillel, February 10, 2021. (Credit: YOSSI ZAMIR/KNESSET)

Legendary diplomat Shlomo Hillel was buried at a funeral service at Cemetery of the Nation’s Great at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, on Wednesday afternoon.Hillel held the position of Knesset speaker between 1984-1988. The Iraqi-born politician was also a Mossad agent, politician, government minister, world chairman of United Israel Appeal and author.Among the figures present were current Knesset speaker Yariv Levin (Likud,) Labor head MK Merav Michaeli, and Shlomo's son, Ari. These, as well as others at the service, were scheduled to speak in his honor at the service.