The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Shooter opens fire in Wisconsin casino

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 2, 2021 07:12
Law enforcement officials responded to an active shooter situation in Wisconsin's Oneida Casino, according to a tweet from the casino posted Sunday.
Multiple people were shot and the shooter is in custody, according to US media.
Social workers to help Mt. Meron tragedy victims and families
  • By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
  • 05/02/2021 06:50 AM
US administers 243.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 02:16 AM
Medina Spirit delivers trainer Baffert record 7th win at Kentucky Derby
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 02:14 AM
Protests break out over delay in releasing bodies of Meron victims
Saudi air defenses intercept drone headed towards Khamis Mushait
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 01:53 AM
N. Korea says Biden policy shows US intent on being hostile
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 01:43 AM
Ben-Gvir: 'Molotov cocktails are capable of killing'
Jordan detects three cases of Indian COVID-19 variant - minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/02/2021 12:21 AM
Bend met with Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen at White House on Friday
Ohana on Mt. Meron tragedy: I will stand up and take responsibility
Mount Meron: Seriously injured 11-year-old's condition improves
Earthquake shakes buildings in Panama City
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2021 10:04 AM
Japan hit with 6.6 magnitude earthquake
Rio de Janeiro governor impeachment confirmed on alleged COVID-19 graft
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2021 03:37 AM
Trudeau says he learned of deaths of two Canadians that were at Mt. Meron
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/01/2021 03:34 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by