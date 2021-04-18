Shooting in Austin, Texas, leaves at least three dead

At least three people were killed on Sunday in a shooting at an Austin, Texas, apartment complex, authorities said.

Austin police, calling the situation "an active shooting incident," said they were searching for a suspect.

"While a suspect is still at large, it appears this is a domestic situation that is isolated and there is no risk to the general public," Austin police said on Twitter.

The shooting occurred near a popular shopping area in the northwest part of the city, which is the capital of Texas.

Police know the identity of the gunman, according to a report by KVUE-TV in Austin.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services Department said three "adult patients" were dead at the scene of the shooting, which was reported shortly before noon, local time.

"No additional patients have been reported or located at this time," the department said on Twitter about an hour after the incident was first reported.

Police urged residents to avoid the area.