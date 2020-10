A shooting incident in Kiryat Ata is being investigated by police after a resident of Tirat Carmel was seriously injured, the police said in a statement.The 30-year-old victim is being evacuated to Rambam Health Care Campus for treatment.The investigation was opened after they received word of a shooting against a man sitting in his vehicle in Kiryat Ata.The circumstances behind the shooting are being investigated, with the police collecting forensic evidence at the scene of the crime.