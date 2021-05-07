Two terrorists killed after attack on Border Police base in West Bank

Backup forces are on the way.



Three terrorists with guns fired shots at the Salem Border Police base in the northern West Bank on Friday morning before being shot by officers.The terrorists fired several shots towards the base.Border Police officers and an IDF soldier responded with gunfire and killed two of the terrorists, while the third was wounded, a Border Police Spokesperson said. No police or soldiers were injured in the shooting.