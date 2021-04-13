Shots fired outside home of Palestinian candidate

Shots were fired outside of the home of the Fatah Secretary General Emad Khurwat in Hebron, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Khurwat accused exiled Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan of being behind the assault.
Yesterday, a candidate for the upcoming Palestinian parliamentary election
on Monday said unidentified gunmen opened fire at his house and car in Hebron.
Lawyer Hatem Shaheen, who is running as a candidate on al-Mustaqbal (The Future) list, said the shooting attack took place around 2:30 a.m.
The list is affiliated with exiled Dahlan
, an archrival of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.