Shots fired outside home of Palestinian candidate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 13, 2021 07:11
Shots were fired outside of the home of the Fatah Secretary General Emad Khurwat in Hebron, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Khurwat accused exiled Fatah leader Mohammed Dahlan of being behind the assault.
Yesterday, a candidate for the upcoming Palestinian parliamentary election on Monday said unidentified gunmen opened fire at his house and car in Hebron.
Lawyer Hatem Shaheen, who is running as a candidate on al-Mustaqbal (The Future) list, said the shooting attack took place around 2:30 a.m.
The list is affiliated with exiled Dahlan, an archrival of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Daunte Wright shooting: Mayor's office granted authority over police
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/13/2021 04:13 AM
US was not involved in Iran nuclear site incident -White House
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 08:04 PM
US concerned about Russia's 'increasing aggression' on Ukraine border
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 08:01 PM
Georgia shooting leaves suspect dead and 3 officers wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 05:01 PM
IDF force stops attempted smuggling at Egyptian border, smuggler injured
France confirms two French citizens kidnapped in Haiti
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 02:09 PM
Ex-Health Ministry official's license suspended after hitting pedestrian
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Aramco refineries in Jeddah and Jubail
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 11:51 AM
South Korean PM arrives in Iran to help try to revive nuclear deal
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/12/2021 11:49 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 137 new cases, 0.4% of tests return positive
Palestinian caught infiltrating into Israel from Gaza
Israel involved in Natanz explosion - report confirmed
Battle against Iran is a huge mission, Netanyahu says, hinting Mossad ops
Israel's embassy in Amman calls Jordan a "strategic partner"
Saudi-led coalition intercepts ballistic missile, drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 04/11/2021 09:11 PM
