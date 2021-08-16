The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Shots fired toward Ein Kuniya council head's house

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 16, 2021 08:52
Unknown individuals shot at the Ein Kenia council head's house and set fire to his care on Sunday night, Ynet reported.
No one was hurt, but the damage was done to the property, and the police are investigating.
This comes a day after Sahar Ismael, an advisor in New Hope, was shot dead outside his home in the Galilee town of Rameh on Sunday morning.
The background to the murder was reportedly Ismael’s intention to use his influence and connections in government to fight the town’s crime gangs, people close to him said.
One person said Ismael had recently received several death threats, Maariv reported.
Police suspect the killing had been planned. Ismael was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene of the shooting.
