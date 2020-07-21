Shots fired towards a hotel in Herzliya, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JULY 21, 2020 21:17
Shots fired towards the Ramat Yam 60 hotel in Herzliya on Tuesday evening, according to N12. No casualties have been reported at this time. Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. This is a developing story.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com