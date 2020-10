About 5,000 packages will be provided to the Defense Ministry, IDF and Home Front Command every day as part of the agreement, with an option to expand the tender.

The packages provided to those in quarantine will include oil, spices, soup mix, flour, sugar, pasta, grains and more. Gluten-free packages will also be arranged.

The Shufersal grocery chain will provide about 150,000 packages of food to those in quarantine as part of a tender from the Defense Ministry.