Signs showcasing women defaced in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 9, 2020
 Anonymous vandalists defaced on Wednesday signs showcasing female soccer players at the entrance to Jerusalem, N12 reported.
The exhibit was meant to promote women in public areas.
