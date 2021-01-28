The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Singapore detains teen for intending to attack mosques

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2021 04:23
Street art adorn old conserved shophouses next to the Sultan Mosque in Singapore (photo credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU)
Street art adorn old conserved shophouses next to the Sultan Mosque in Singapore
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU)
Singapore has detained a 16-year-old for intending to attack two mosques, plans authorities said were inspired by the killing of Muslim worshippers in Christchurch, New Zealand in March 2019.
The boy, an unnamed Christian of Indian ethnicity, had purchased a tactical vest online and had intended to also buy a machete at the time of his arrest in December, the Internal Security Department (ISD) said in a statement on Wednesday.
He had conducted reconnaissance of the mosques near his home, intended to livestream his attack and prepared statements that referenced Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant who is serving life imprisonment for killing 51 Muslim worshippers and injuring dozens of others on March 15, 2019.
"He could only foresee two outcomes to his plan: that he is arrested before he is able to carry out the attacks, or he executes the plan and is thereafter killed by the Police," the ISD said, adding he planned to carry out the attack on the anniversary of the Christchurch killings.
The boy is the youngest person to be detained under Singapore's colonial-era Internal Security Act, which allows authorities to detain anyone seen as a threat to security for up to two years.
He is also the first in the low crime island nation to be detained for far-right extremist ideology, while there have been a number of cases involving Islamic extremism including a 17-year-old arrested for supporting Islamic State last year.
It was not immediately clear for how long the 16-year-old would be detained. Home Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday that he would be given psychological counselling and will be able to continue his education while in detention but may not face criminal charges.
"It would be said in a court of law, that he was only thinking about it. He has planned it, but he hasn't actually taken a step yet. So, in many countries, without laws similar to the Internal Security Act, you can't move early until there is some further act of preparation," Shanmugam told local broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia.
Mexican president progressing well with symptoms after COVID-19 diagnosis
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 04:57 AM
AstraZeneca to produce 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine shots in Japan - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 04:40 AM
HBO Max considering animated 'Game of Thrones' series -report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 03:54 AM
Airport workers exposed to COVID-19 patient forced to come to work
Playful panda cub makes virtual debut at National Zoo in Washington
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/28/2021 01:42 AM
Microsoft investigating Outlook issues for North America users
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 11:57 PM
US returns indictment against Oath Keeper members over Capitol storm plot
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 11:52 PM
Dozens violate lockdown after police disperse yeshiva in Beitar Illit
Israeli public hospitals to receive increased budgets for 2021
Morocco to start vaccinations on Thursday, palace says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:53 PM
Top Capitol security officials apologize for 'failings' in Jan. 6 attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:38 PM
COVID-19 death toll in the Americas reaches 1 million people
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 09:29 PM
White House monitoring situation involving GameStop, other firms
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 08:42 PM
Bulgaria's vice president tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:54 PM
Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/27/2021 07:48 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by