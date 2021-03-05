The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Singapore says 'national shame' for armed forces use weapons on people

By REUTERS  
MARCH 5, 2021 07:11
 Singapore's foreign minister said on Friday it was a "national shame" for the armed forces of a country to use weapons against their own people as he called on Myanmar's military rulers to seek a peaceful solution to the unrest in the country.
"It is the height of national shame for the armed forces of any country to turn its arms against its own people," said Vivian Balakrishnan, repeating that Singapore was appalled by the violence against civilians in the country.
The United Nations has said at least 54 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup. More than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.
Balakrishnan and his counterparts in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had held talks with a representative of the junta earlier this week.
Singapore along with a number of other ASEAN foreign ministers have called for the release of political detainees including civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.
Balakrishnan said on Friday the foreign ministers were in daily contact with each another over Myanmar.
However, he said that while ASEAN should play a constructive role in facilitating a return to normalcy and stability, there would be s limited impact from any external pressure on the situation in Myanmar. "If you look over the past 70 years, the military authorities in Myanmar, frankly, do not respond to economic sanctions, do not respond to moral opprobrium," the Singapore minister said.
He said that while references to the ASEAN charter and human rights declaration were essential, they were not sufficient to change the junta's behavior.
"The keys ultimately lie within Myanmar. And there's a limit to how far external pressure will be brought to bear," Balakrishnan said.
YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 06:31 AM
China says it will guard against interference by forces in Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 03:44 AM
China says will resolutely deter Taiwan independence
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 03:33 AM
Clash over Myanmar UN seat averted as revolt against junta widens
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 12:46 AM
Alabama extends COVID mask mandate for a month amid debate after Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/05/2021 12:01 AM
Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Valencia Basket 84:72 in Euroleague Basketball.
US Border Patrol arrests 4,500 migrants in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 11:53 PM
US adds Myanmar ministries, army conglomerates to trade blacklist
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 11:51 PM
Gantz discusses ICC probe with German, French defense ministers
Quake of magnitude 6 strikes Greece
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 09:32 PM
Welfare Minister Itzik Shmuli admits he won't resign from government
White House criticizes Myanmar targeting of journalists, dissidents
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 08:45 PM
Military helicopter crash in southeast Turkey kills nine
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 08:44 PM
Culture, Sports Ministry to expand live venue capacity, allow standing
Tsunami warning issued after quake strikes off New Zealand
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/04/2021 04:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by