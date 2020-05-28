The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Singapore's health ministry confirms 373 new coronavirus cases

By REUTERS  
MAY 28, 2020 10:28
SINGAPORE - Singapore's health ministry said on Thursday that it had confirmed 373 more coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's tally to 33,249
Philippines confirms 539 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 11:26 AM
Russia's coronavirus death toll passes 4,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 10:36 AM
Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 07:49 AM
Coronavirus: Brazil's death toll passes 25,000, case total passes 411,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 01:43 AM
US to Iran: Negotiate or manage economic collapse caused by sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 01:18 AM
House backs call for sanctions on China over Uighur repression
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 12:35 AM
US Hong Kong respond could include visa, economic sanctions against China
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2020 12:32 AM
SpaceX, NASA launch postponed due to bad weather
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 11:32 PM
Total number of coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab states surpasses 200,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 09:36 PM
US to end sanctions waivers allowing some work at Iran nuclear sites
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 09:21 PM
Coronavirus update: Five more people intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 07:40 PM
Body found near cliff in Mitzpe Ramon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 05:26 PM
IDF soldier moderately injured in training exercise
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/27/2020 04:18 PM
Nigerian military unlawfully detains children at rehabilitation center
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 03:57 PM
Malaysia reports 15 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/27/2020 02:20 PM
