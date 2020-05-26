Singapore's health ministry confirms 383 more coronavirus cases
By REUTERS
MAY 26, 2020 10:19
Singapore's health ministry confirmed on Tuesday 383 more cases of the new coronavirus, taking the city-state's tally to 32,343.The lower number of cases on Tuesday was partly due to fewer tests being conducted, it added.
