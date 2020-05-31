Singapore's health ministry confirms 518 more coronavirus cases
By REUTERS
MAY 31, 2020 10:48
Singapore has confirmed 518 more coronavirus infections, the health ministry said on Sunday, taking its tally to 34,884.Migrant workers living in dormitories make up the vast majority of the new cases, the ministry said in a statement.
