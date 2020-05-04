The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Singapore's health ministry confirms 573 new coronavirus cases

By REUTERS  
MAY 4, 2020 10:56
Singapore's health ministry said on Monday it confirmed 573 new coronavirus cases, taking the city-state's tally of infections to 18,778.
Knesset to vote on privatizing Army Radio, KAN
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 01:13 PM
Spain's coronavirus death toll climbs by 164
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 12:23 PM
Bangladesh coronavirus cases above 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 12:06 PM
Malaysia reports 55 new coronavirus cases with no new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 12:06 PM
Indonesia reports 395 new coronavirus infections, 19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 12:05 PM
Coronavirus: Only 72 people are intubated
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 11:48 AM
Philippines has 16 new coronavirus deaths, 262 more infections
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 11:36 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases rise again by over 10,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 11:35 AM
Netanyahu asks ministers to approve Shin Bet tracking extension
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 10:36 AM
Iran says US push to extend Tehran's arms embargo is 'illegitimate'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 10:13 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases over 3.52 million, death toll nears 247,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 09:15 AM
Taliban confirms attack at military center in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 09:13 AM
Justice Ministry: Malls will need to collect information from shoppers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 09:01 AM
Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/04/2020 08:11 AM
200 students returned to yeshiva last week, 2 infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/04/2020 08:03 AM
