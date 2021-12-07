Sirens sound at US consulate, flights diverted from Erbil - report

Sirens sounded at the US consulate in Erbil and flights were diverted from the airport in the city on Tuesday evening, according to initial reports shared on social media.

The reason for the sirens and diverted flights is still unclear.

This is a developing story.