The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Sisi and Biden discuss de-escalation in Palestinian territories

By REUTERS  
MAY 20, 2021 21:22
US President Joe Biden called Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday to discuss steps to end fighting in the Palestinian territories, the Egyptian presidency said.
The call is the first Sisi has received from Biden since the US president took office in January, and comes amid intensifying efforts to secure a Gaza truce after 11 days of violence between Israel and Hamas.
"The call dealt with discussions and an exchange of views in order to stop the violence and escalation in the Palestinian territories in light of the latest developments," a statement from Egypt's presidency said.
"It was agreed by the two sides during the call to continue regular consultation and exchanges of points of view, and to reinforce mutual fruitful coordination between responsible agencies from the two countries during the coming period."
Egypt has contacts with both Israel and Hamas and has been a key mediator during the current and past conflicts in the Gaza Strip, which borders Egypt's Sinai peninsula.
Sisi, who has been president since 2014, was close to Biden's predecessor Donald Trump. 
Security cabinet closes Ben-Gurion Airport amid Israel-Gaza violence
Biden discusses possible Israel-Gaza ceasefire with Egypt's Sisi
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 09:32 PM
Reports of a cease-fire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict encouraging - US
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 09:21 PM
Israel, Portugal, Gibraltar to be added to Northern Ireland green list
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 08:37 PM
Smotrich: If ceasefire includes Jerusalem, forget about forming a gov't
Severe damage at HaBsor National Park following Gaza rocket fire
Israel's ambassador to UN Erdan walks out of General Assembly meeting
US imposes sanctions on two Houthi military leaders
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 05:49 PM
Armenia fires warning shots at Azeri border
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 05:19 PM
Darkenu to hold virtual rally for coexistence against Israel riots
Human Rights Council to meet next week on Palestinian territories
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 12:57 PM
Princess Diana 1995 BBC interview report expected
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 10:51 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 55 new cases, 0.2% of tests positive
Coronavirus in Israel: 22 new cases, 0.1% of tests positive
Britain's Prince William says gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 10:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by