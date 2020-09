A total of six bodies were found in a sewage pit in the Palestinian town of Kfar Deir al-'Asal al-Fauqa, located west of Hebron, Palestinian sources reported on Saturday.

One young person, about 20-years-old, was rescued in critical condition. The victim was taken by Magen David Adom services to the Jewish settlement of Negotot, where resuscitation services were performed.