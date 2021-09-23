The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Six dead after plane crash in Russian far east involving aging plane

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 11:09
All six people on board an aging Antonov An-26 transport plane that crashed in the Russian far east the previous day are thought to have been killed, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday, citing emergency services sources.
The plane, which the TASS news agency said belonged to a company that performed technical checks at Russian airports and was 42 years old, disappeared from radar screens on Wednesday.
The emergency services ministry said on Thursday it had discovered the wreckage in hard-to-access terrain and was sending a rescue team over land.
It said the crew's fate remained unknown, but the TASS and Interfax news agencies cited an emergency services source as saying that preliminary searches suggested that nobody had survived.
Russian aviation safety standards have improved in recent years but accidents, especially involving aging planes in far-flung regions, are not uncommon. In July, all 28 people on board an Antonov An-26 twin-engine turboprop died in a crash in Kamchatka, also in the far east.
