Six flares launched over Israel-Lebanon border - Arab report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
APRIL 30, 2020 03:54
Six flares were launched by the IDF over the Israel-Lebanon border near the Shebaa Farms and Har Dov area on Wednesday night, according to the Hezbollah affiliated Al-Manar TV.
Two weeks ago, the military fired flares after receiving indications of a possible breach in the border fence between northern Israel from southern Lebanon. Three breaches were found in different locations along the fence.
