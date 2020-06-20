The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Six members of Trump's campaign team test positive for COVID-19

By REUTERS  
JUNE 20, 2020 21:50
WASHINGTON - Six members of President Donald Trump's campaign advance team have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of a controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, the campaign said.
"Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," said Tim Murtaugh, Campaign Communications Director. "No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally or near attendees and elected officials."Trump scheduled to rally with thousands of supporters in Tulsa in an effort to reinvigorate his re-election campaign. Oklahoma is one of the states that have seen a surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Teenager killed in Seattle protest zone shooting, one wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 10:20 PM
French coronavirus deaths rise by 19 to 29,633
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 10:18 PM
US CDC reports 2,215,618 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 09:17 PM
Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate jumps to 1.79
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 08:52 PM
Egypt is committed to a diplomatic solution to Ethiopia's dam crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 08:31 PM
Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 08:29 PM
Sixteen test positive for COVID-19 in Jerusalem nursing home
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/20/2020 07:58 PM
German coronavirus outbreak at abattoir infects more than 1000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 07:55 PM
Israelis evacuated from Kinneret beaches due to wildfires
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/20/2020 05:05 PM
Leader of London BLM protests demands meeting with Johnson
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:51 PM
India reports record rise in coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:48 PM
Putin concerned how much agreements with US can be trusted amid protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:10 PM
Saudi Arabia to lift national curfew, resume economic activities
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/20/2020 04:08 PM
School near Jerusalem closed after student tests positive for COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/20/2020 03:58 PM
Singer Ninet Tayeb tests positive for COVID-19 during Israel visit
  • By MIKI LEVIN/MAARIV
  • 06/20/2020 03:24 PM
