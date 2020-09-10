Six prisoners sought by Taliban on flight to Doha – gov't sources

The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 17:44
Six prisoners sought by the Taliban left Kabul on a flight to Doha on Thursday evening, paving the way for long-awaited peace talks to begin, two government sources told Reuters.
The prisoners, who are accused of insider attacks on Afghan forces and whose release was objected to by some Western powers, are to be kept under supervision in Qatar's capital where United States-brokered peace talks will also initially take place.
"The six will remain in Qatar until the end of November and could be transferred back to Kabul," one of the sources told Reuters.
Three government and one diplomatic source said the Afghan government negotiating team as well as peace council chairman Abdullah Abdullah were planning to fly to Doha on Friday and talks were expected to begin this weekend after months of delays.
The United States and other international players have been trying to usher the insurgent Taliban and the Afghan government to the negotiating table to bring an end to 19 years of war.
However, there have been deadlocks and delays since Washington signed its troop withdrawal pact with the insurgent group in February that stated "up to" 5,000 Taliban prisoners and 1,000 government prisoners would be released before talks.
The militant group have insisted that its own list of 5,000 be released, including six objected to by Western governments such as France and Australia for insider attacks on their forces.
The government source told Reuters the opening ceremony for negotiations was planned for Saturday followed by technical discussions on the agenda for talks.
Diplomats and analysts have cautioned in recent weeks that among the first challenging steps would be to agree to a ceasefire after violence in the war-torn nation has grown sharply in recent months, leading to deepening mistrust between the two sides. 
