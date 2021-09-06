Terrorist prison break in north of Israel

Six Palestinian prisoners have escaped from the Gilboa prison in Israel's North.

The six were high-security prisoners , but managed to escape by using a tunnel they had previously dug, Walla reported.

Reportedly, the escape was discovered when a farmer saw the six prisoners and notified the police.

Police are investigating the incident, and are utilizing helicopters to search for the escaped prisoners.

A senior police official said that this is one of the worst incidents of this kind in the country.

One of the escapees is Zakaria Zubeidi, a Fatah commander who was responsible for multiple terror attacks and killing many Israelis.

The other five escapees are suspected to be members of the Islamic Jihad.

View of the Shita prison, located next to Gilboa,and intended for 800 primarily security convicts. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

A photo published by Palestinian media shows the IDs of the 6 suspected escaped prisoners.

This is a developing story.