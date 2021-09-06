Terrorist prison break in north of Israel

Six Palestinian prisoners have escaped from the Gilboa prison in Israel's North.
The six were high-security prisoners, but managed to escape by using a tunnel they had previously dug, Walla reported.
Reportedly, the escape was discovered when a farmer saw the six prisoners and notified the police.
Police are investigating the incident, and are utilizing helicopters to search for the escaped prisoners.
A senior police official said that this is one of the worst incidents of this kind in the country.
One of the escapees is Zakaria Zubeidi, a Fatah commander who was responsible for multiple terror attacks and killing many Israelis.
The other five escapees are suspected to be members of the Islamic Jihad.
A photo published by Palestinian media shows the IDs of the 6 suspected escaped prisoners.
#صورة متداولة نشرها الإعلام العبري للأسرى الستة الذين تمكنوا من الهرب من سجن جلبوع الصهيوني فجر اليوم . pic.twitter.com/mNNcz3q070— المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) September 6, 2021
This is a developing story.