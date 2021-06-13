The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Smotrich, Ben-Gvir removed for heckling as Bennett takes to the podium

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 13, 2021 16:25
Incoming Prime Minister and Yamina Party leader Naftali Bennett took several minutes to begin a speech outlining the incoming unity government on Sunday afternoon due to heckling from opposition MKs.
Religious Zionist Party MKs Bezalel Smotrich, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Orit Strook were all taken out of the Knesset plenum due to their comments, though several Likud and Religious Zionist MKs continued interrupting the speech throughout.
As Bennett sturggled to speak, his urges for patience and unity between the people of Israel drowned out by the screams of his rival MKs, his children began making heart signs with their hands in support of their father.
After another ten minutes of chaos, Likud MK May Golan was also removed from the plenum for her protests.


