Smotrich demands the dismissal of Ayman Odeh from Knesset

Ayman Odeh from the Knesset in an address to Knesset Speaker Yarin Levin after Odeh participated at

MK Bezalel Smotrich requested the dismissal of MKa Fatah-Hamas press conference in Ramallah on Thursday."Odeh's participation in that conference, which included clear calls for using terrorism against the State of Israel [...] and terrorist supporters from the Palestinian Authority and Hamas, is not something that the Knesset of Israel can ignore [...] He is not suitable for office and cannot serve as member of Knesset, he must be dismissed," Smotrich said.The initial process requires the signatures of 70 Knesset members, including 10 from the opposition.