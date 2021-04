Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar on Wednesday, urging them to compromise on a new government together that would not rely on the Ra'am (United Arab List) Party of MK Mansour Abbas."I promise in advance to support any arrangement that you reach," said Smotrich in the letter. "It is in your hands save the state of Israel. Do not miss this moment"