WATCH: Snow falls on Mount Hermon for first time this season

Snow fell on Mount Hermon for the first time this season, the Hermon ski resort announced on Wednesday afternoon.

First snow falls this season on Mount Hermon, December 8, 2021 (Credit: Mt. Hermon)

About two centimeters fell as of Wednesday afternoon, with the peak snowfall expected overnight. The site is currently closed to visitors.