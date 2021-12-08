The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
WATCH: Snow falls on Mount Hermon for first time this season

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 17:20
Snow fell on Mount Hermon for the first time this season, the Hermon ski resort announced on Wednesday afternoon.
First snow falls this season on Mount Hermon, December 8, 2021 (Credit: Mt. Hermon)
About two centimeters fell as of Wednesday afternoon, with the peak snowfall expected overnight. The site is currently closed to visitors.
French police arrest two people suspected of plotting Christmas stabbing
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 05:12 PM
Britain could implement COVID-19 'plan B' on Thursday -Times Radio
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 12:43 PM
50% of Rabbinical Court senior roles filled by women after appointment
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2021 11:07 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 786 new cases, 0.75% of tests positive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2021 10:04 AM
Bill to ease way for debt limit increase headed to US House passage
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 04:52 AM
US Senate confirms Biden's border chief amid record migrant arrests
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 01:35 AM
Bolsonaro dismisses vaccination requirement for entry into Brazil
By REUTERS
12/08/2021 12:15 AM
White House opposes Senate resolution prohibiting Saudi missile sale
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:32 PM
UK PM Johnson agreed with Biden, European leaders need for Russia dialog
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:20 PM
Australia won't send officials to Beijing Olympics
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 11:13 PM
US consulting with Germany over response if Russia invades Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 10:49 PM
Saudi-led coalition says projectile fell near public road in Jazan
By REUTERS
12/07/2021 10:07 PM
Sirens sound at US consulate, flights diverted from Erbil - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 08:37 PM
Sirens to be tested in Harish on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 08:08 PM
Arrest extended of IDF officer suspected of spying on female soldiers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2021 07:42 PM
