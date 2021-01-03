Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reaches record 250m. Instagram followers

Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo became the first person in the world to reach 250 million followers on Instagram, becoming the platform's most followed account apart from Instagram's own account.
This is the second milestone Ronaldo achieved on the platform, having topped Instagram's list of most-liked posts of 2020, as revealed by the platform on December 29, according the website Billboard.Indeed, the most-liked post of 2020 with 19.7 million likes was Ronaldo's post mourning the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona, who died in November of a heart attack at the age of 60.
Third on the list is Lionel Messi's equally heartbreaking post about Maradona with 16.4 million likes.
