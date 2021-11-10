Social media, celebs: A new approach to fighting antisemitism - EJC

Just as pop stars and other famous people are used to promote commercial products, they can also be used to influence young people against antisemitism and all other forms of racism.

This is one the means that the European Jewish Congress will use in its quest to eradicate antisemitism

Speaking to reporters in Vienna on Tuesday EJC president Moshe Kantor emphasized the importance of speaking to young people in their own jargon and through the people that they most admire.

Because the young generation has a language of its own, there are times when he cannot understand his own son, he said.

Kantor is deeply concerned that people addicted to social media "are losing the ability for education."

Social media, he said; is more influential than education within the family.