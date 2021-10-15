IDF soldiers attacked at gas station near Jerusalem

Several IDF soldiers were attacked at a gas station near Jerusalem on Thursday evening, the IDF reported on Friday.

Initial investigations reveal that a bus transporting new recruits stopped at the gas station and a number of female soldiers were approached by suspicious-looking men who threatened them.

A male soldier on the bus saw the incident and got off the bus to try and help when the men attacked him and wrestled him to the ground.

A few commanders shot their guns in the air, causing the men to flee the scene.

The incident is under investigation.