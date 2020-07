Soldiers given approval to use release-grant for any use amid coronavirus

During a Knesset plenary meeting held on Monday, the second and third reading of a bill was passed allowing soldiers to use their release-grant for any use upon their discharge from the army amid the economic crisis brought on by the coronavrius, reports Ynet.

Following their release from the army a soldier receives a government grant normally allocated for use only in personal betterment, such as for use in educational programs, starting a business, or getting married. However, the new bill allows for released soldiers to apply for use of the grant for any use up to three months after the date of July 20.The amount approved will be entirely approved depending on the amount of time that has elapsed since a soldier's release.



the government passed a similar bill allowing soldiers to withdraw up to NIS 4,000 to be used for any reason, due to the financial crisis brought on amid the coronavirus pandemic. In June the government passed a similar bill allowing soldiers to withdraw up to NIS 4,000 to be used for any reason, due to the financial crisis brought on amid the coronavirus pandemic.