The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

20 Cameroonians killed in clashes, 11,000 flee to Chad

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 16, 2021 18:19
Around 11,000 people fleeing clashes between herders and fishermen in northern Cameroon arrived in neighboring Chad at the weekend, a provincial governor in Chad said on Monday.
About 20 people have been killed in what officials say is Cameroon's worst ethnic violence in recent memory. Clashes broke out last week between fishermen and herders from different ethnic groups over a dispute about holes the fishermen dug in the ground.
"Yesterday, our social services received nearly 11,000 refugees who came with almost nothing. They don't have bedding, a change of clothes or food," Gayang Souare, the governor of Chari Baguirmi province in northwestern Chad, told Reuters.
"There are wounded among them who require immediate medical care and children who are without their parents," he said, adding that local capacity to provide for the refugees was quickly being overwhelmed.
The violence in Cameroon's Far North region is taking place in a zone where the army has for years been battling Boko Haram and, more recently, militants linked to Islamic State.
Local officials say it is the worst ethnic violence they have seen, with one of the reasons being that residents have acquired weapons in recent years in response to insecurity caused by Boko Haram and local bandits.
US forces kill two gunmen at Kabul airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 06:22 PM
US President Biden to speak on Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 06:12 PM
Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir infected with coronavirus
NY Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 05:20 PM
Belarusian sentenced after suicide attempt during trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 04:56 PM
UK: COVID-19 vaccines do not raise risk of miscarriage
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 04:47 PM
Philippines military kills 16 communist rebels in raid
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 04:05 PM
Geula Even-Sa'ar resigns
Israelis flew to Iceland, 30 contracted COVID - report
Benefits for IDF disabled, bereaved families approved by Knesset
Three Turkish soldiers killed in explosion in northern Iraq
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/16/2021 11:49 AM
Highway 1 opens for traffic, protests continue
Yesh Atid MK Inbar Bezek tests positive for COVID-19
IDF COVID numbers: 1,385 active cases, 2,442 in quarantine
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,075 new cases, 519 serious cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by