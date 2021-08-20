Some 1.7 million COVID test arrive in Israel for school children

Some 1.7 million quick-result COVID-19 tests arrived in Israel on Friday so that parents can test their children before sending them to school on September 1, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced in a tweet.
"Our goal is to minimize the entry of infected students into schools," he wrote.
עושים הכל כדי להתחיל את השנה כסדרה:— Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) August 20, 2021
בארגזים האלה שנחתו בנתב"ג הבאנו 1.7 מיליון בדיקות מהירות לבתי הספר.
הבדיקות יגיעו לכל הורה בישראל כדי שיוכל לבדוק את הילד לפני פתיחת השנה.
המטרה שלנו: להפחית כניסת תלמידים מאומתים ב-1 לספטמבר.
<<