Some 1.7 million COVID test arrive in Israel for school children

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 20, 2021 19:53
Some 1.7 million quick-result COVID-19 tests arrived in Israel on Friday so that parents can test their children before sending them to school on September 1, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced in a tweet.
"Our goal is to minimize the entry of infected students into schools," he wrote.
Child of 3 drowns, sedated and ventilated in hospital
PM Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if needed
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 07:20 PM
Two killed in suicide bombing targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 07:18 PM
Uzbekistan sends 150 Afghan refugees back to Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 06:32 PM
US envoy heads to Seoul for talks on Korean peninsula
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 05:34 PM
Israel Police fine 63 people for violating COVID-19 isolation
Security Ministry works to halt the COVID spread in the IDF
Palestinians detonate 3 explosive at IDF near Evyatar
German civilian wounded by gunshot on way to Kabul airport
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 01:10 PM
Germany to send helicopters to Kabul to rescue German citizens
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 01:06 PM
UN refugee agency: Afghans at risk have 'no clear way out'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 12:53 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,729 personnel infected
Coronavirus in Israel: 7,692 new cases, 5.54% of tests positive
Moroccan King writes Herzog, hopes relations bring regional peace
Greek prime minister to discuss Afghanistan with Turkey's Erdogan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/20/2021 10:43 AM
