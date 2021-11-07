2,700 sexual assault cases closed in 2020 - State Attorney report

Some 2,700 sexual assault cases were closed in 2020 without an indictment, 68% because of a lack of evidence, according to a new State Attorney report.

This is higher than in other crimes, where some 59% of cases are closed due to lack of evidence. The report stated that the State Attorney's office views the fight against sexual assault as one of its top priorities.

The report also noted that some 36% of these (968 cases) were already labeled by the police as not consisting enough evidence to file an indictment.