Some 40 IDF lookout soldiers in Gaza border base diagnosed with COVID-19

Dozens of IDF soldiers serving as lookouts in a base near the Gaza Strip were diagnosed with coronavirus, Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication, reported Wednesday.

According to the report, the soldiers were not adhering to the appropriate guidelines, which were also not being properly enforced on the base. This led to some 40 soldiers serving as lookouts to test positive.

Reservists were dispatched to the base in order to cover for the now-lacking personnel.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit issued a statement noting that the operational activity in the area was not compromised due to the unusual incident.