Son of well-known MK arrested for threatening police

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JANUARY 5, 2021 00:02
The son a well-known Knesset Member was arrested Monday for threatening police officers, after they asked him to move his car.
It has not been decided whether he will be released pending an investigation. 
Health Ministry: 7,061 diagnosed with coronavirus on Monday
New York finds first case of more contagious, 'UK' strain of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 11:56 PM
Police rescue a man from rock-shower in A-Tur, arrest one
US calls for Iran to release South Korean-flagged tanker
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 10:24 PM
In deadliest week so far, US loses more than 18,400 lives to COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 10:20 PM
UAE official says Gulf summit to restore Gulf unity
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 10:18 PM
Palestinians plot with east Jerusalem resident to steal from Yad Vashem
Pfizer: No reason to delay second COVID-19 vaccine shot after 21 days
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 07:00 PM
Mexico ready to offer asylum to Assange, president says
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 06:19 PM
Three arrested, tires burned in protest over light-rail construction
South Korea demands release of chemical tanker seized by Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 03:59 PM
German hospitals face ‘difficult situation’ due to COVID-19
Swiss report 9,665 new COVID cases over four days
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 03:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,791 cases in elementary schools
Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/04/2021 02:54 PM
