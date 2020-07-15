The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

South Africa COVID-19 cases set to reach 300,000 despite early lockdown

By REUTERS  
JULY 15, 2020 17:47
South Africa's cases of COVID-19 were set to reach 300,000 on Wednesday, the most in Africa and in the top 10 in the world, despite a swiftly imposed lockdown aimed at preventing infections spiraling as they did in the West.
Africa's most industrialized nation has 298,292 cases at the last count, and with positive tests now increasing at a rate of more than 10,000 a day, it is all but certain to vault over the 300,000 mark when the ministry releases nightly figures on Wednesday.
At the end of March, President Cyril Ramaphosa took aggressive, early action, shutting shops, ordering people to stay at home and sending the army on to the streets to enforce it - when South Africa had only 400 cases and no recorded deaths.
The government later eased many curbs over fears for its struggling economy.
But with the world's fourth-largest daily increase in coronavirus cases in a country of 58 million people, an exasperated Ramaphosa on Sunday reimposed an alcohol ban and a night curfew.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
Defense Ministry announces financial, food aid for lockdown cities
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 07:10 PM
Olympics-IOC remains "fully committed" to staging Olympics in 2021
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 06:56 PM
IDF cancels annual retreat for career officers due to coronavirus crisis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 06:17 PM
UK COVID-19 deaths from confirmed cases rise by 85 to 45,053
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 06:06 PM
Saudi Arabia blacklists six entities for funding Islamic State
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 06:05 PM
National Association of Nurses threatens to strike on Monday
2-year-old found unconscious after being left in a hot car
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 05:25 PM
Moderna CEO expects governments to allocate early COVID-19 vaccines
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 05:03 PM
Germany's Merkel discusses Ukraine agreement in call with Putin
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 04:37 PM
Confirmed coronavirus patient was at Tel Aviv economic protest
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 03:03 PM
Positive news on Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine could come on Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 01:40 PM
Philippines confirms 11 new coronavirus deaths, 1,392 cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 01:06 PM
Indonesia sees biggest daily jump of COVID-19 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 01:02 PM
Boris Johnson speaks with Mahmoud Abbas about West Bank annexation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/15/2020 01:01 PM
Hong Kong reports 19 new coronavirus cases, down from recent spike
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/15/2020 12:57 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by