The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

South Korea floods, landslides kill 26 as heavy rains continue

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 8, 2020 14:22
At least 26 people have died after 46 days of heavy rains in South Korea, with the country's longest monsoon in seven years causing more flooding, landslides and evacuations on Saturday.
Nearly 5,000 people had been evacuated as of 4:30 p.m. local time on Saturday (0730 GMT), according to Ministry of the Interior and Safety data, as rains battered the southern part of the Korean peninsula. Ten people are missing.
About 100 metres (109.36 yards) of levee collapsed at the Seomjin River in the southern edge of the peninsula on Saturday and flooded the area, an official at the South Jeolla province said, with about 1,900 people evacuated in the province including about 500 from around the river.
The country's forestry agency has raised landslide warnings to its highest level in every region except the holiday island of Jeju.
Five homes were buried in a landslide on Friday from a mountain behind a village in Gokseong, South Jeolla province, killing five people. Three people have been rescued.
Twelve local flights were cancelled at the regional Gwangju airport near the southwestern tip of the peninsula after the runway was flooded, according to Yonhap news agency.
The city of Seoul warned people to stay away from basements, valleys and rivers as further torrential rains were expected on Saturday night.
South Korea's longest monsoon on record was 49 days in 2013. Current weather forecasts predict that this year's monsoon may last longer.
In neighbouring North Korea, state media Korean Central Broadcasting also warned of additional heavy rains in areas already hit by floods, according to Yonhap.
Following leader Kim Jong Un's flood relief inspection reported on Friday, KCNA said on Saturday that Pak Pong Ju, vice-chairman of the state's highest decision-making commission, inspected damage to submerged fields and crops in southwest regions of the country. 
27-year-old man drowns at Akhziv Beach, four more pulled from water
At least 43 Syrians among people killed in Beirut blast - Al Mayadeen
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 01:32 PM
Ceasefire offers opportunity for Ukraine peace push, says president
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 12:55 PM
Polish police detain 48 people after LGBT protest
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 12:07 PM
Wife of Dutch envoy to Lebanon dies after being hurt in Beirut blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 12:04 PM
Thai protesters demand the release of anti-government activists
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 10:04 AM
Beijing's top HK office says US sanctions are 'ridiculous'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 09:41 AM
'America's toughest sheriff' narrowly defeated in bid for old job
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 05:50 AM
Coronavirus-hit Mexico receives $3 million donation from United States
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 04:12 AM
Trump will host Iraqi prime minister at the white house Aug 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/08/2020 03:57 AM
Donald Trump to attend Paris conference to help support Lebanon
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 11:43 PM
Man drowns at beach near Four Seasons Hotel in Netanya
Gunmen kill about 20 in attack in eastern Burkina Faso
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/07/2020 08:49 PM
Finance Ministry to present NIS 8.5 billion plan to stimulate growth
Missing brothers from Kfar Silver found - police
  • By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
  • 08/07/2020 08:23 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by