South Korea reports 113 new coronavirus cases, most since March
By REUTERS
JULY 25, 2020 04:46
South Korea reported 113 cases of the new coronavirus on Saturday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said, the largest one day increase since March, bring the country's total to 14,092.
Of the new cases, 86 were imported and 27 were domestic infections.
South Korean health authorities on Friday said novel coronavirus infections among people arriving from abroad could drive the number of new cases on Friday to more than 100.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com