South Sudan's vice president, wife test positive for coronavirus

By REUTERS  
MAY 18, 2020 22:29
South Sudan Vice President Riek Machar and his wife Angelina Teny have tested positive for coronavirus, his office said in a statement on Monday.
It also said that "a number of his office staff and bodyguards" had also tested positive for Covid-19.


