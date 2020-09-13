Sovereignty Movement: Don't make concessions in UAE, Bahrain deals

The movement expressed concern about parts of the agreements regarding the establishment of a Palestinian state or the freezing of construction and settlement development.



Ministers are being asked by the movement to verify the details of the agreements with the two Gulf States and prevent the signing of an agreement "contrary to the principles of the Likud movement and the national camp."

"We must ask the ministers to check the content of the agreement with the Arab states and make sure that the agreement does not include the establishment of a Palestinian state and/or the freezing of settlement and/or any other concession of the Land of Israel G-d forbid," the movement said in a statement.

The Sovereignty Movement called on government ministers to not make any concessions or withdrawals in the agreements that are planned to be signed with the UAE and Bahrain on Tuesday.