SpaceIL teases possible second moon landing attempt

SpaceIL, the group behind Israel's failed attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon last year, teased a possible second attempt at a moon landing on Monday with a video reading "Back to the Moon" with the date December 9, 2020.
Ready to get excited again? pic.twitter.com/5IKRZxo9yJ— Israel To The Moon (@TeamSpaceIL) December 7, 2020
The video was published on SpaceIL's Twitter with the text "Ready to get excited again?"
SpaceIL’s first, ill-fated Beresheet project crash-landed in the Sea of Serenity on April 11, 2019.
Engineers lost contact with the spacecraft only minutes before it was due to complete the historic landing – a feat previously achieved only by the United States, Russia (then the USSR) and China – after an epic seven-week, 6.5 million km. journey since Beresheet blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on board a SpaceX rocket on February 22, 2019.Just days after the crash landing, SpaceIL announced the Beresheet 2 project, a second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon. The project was expected to take about three years to complete.
SpaceIL, a non-profit organization, was founded in 2011 by three Israeli engineers to take part in the Google Lunar XPRIZE by building, launching and landing an unmanned spacecraft on the Moon.