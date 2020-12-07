SpaceIL teases possible second moon landing attempt

The video was published on SpaceIL's Twitter with the text "Ready to get excited again?"

SpaceIL’s first, ill-fated Beresheet project crash-landed in the Sea of Serenity on April 11, 2019.

Just days after the crash landing, SpaceIL announced the Beresheet 2 project, a second attempt to land a spacecraft on the moon. The project was expected to take about three years to complete. SpaceIL, a non-profit organization, was founded in 2011 by three Israeli engineers to take part in the Google Lunar XPRIZE by building, launching and landing an unmanned spacecraft on the Moon. Engineers lost contact with the spacecraft only minutes before it was due to complete the historic landing – a feat previously achieved only by the United States, Russia (then the USSR) and China – after an epic seven-week, 6.5 million km. journey since Beresheet blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida on board a SpaceX rocket on February 22, 2019.